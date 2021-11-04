Local woman’s volunteer group, Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun (JWCL), is donating a second mobile playroom to Inova Loudoun Hospital. JWCL donated the first playroom, a mobile unit on wheels which is fully stocked with toys and activities, in 2018 and has been saving funds over the past couple years to purchase this second playroom.

“Playing allows a child to escape from their reality, to be anyone they want and to go anywhere they want to go, even if it is for a moment. We are so happy and grateful that JWCL has the opportunity to provide these moments of play for the pediatric patients at Inova Loudoun,” says Francesca Jacobini, former JWCL President.

It means so much to JWCL members to be able to support the hospital team members, pediatric patients and their families. Members are happy to help bring some comfort and smiles to children while receiving medical care.

“We are grateful for the continued support and wonderful contribution that the Junior Woman’s Club of Loudoun is making to enhance a child’s time in the hospital,” stated Emily Phipps, Child Life Specialist, Inova Loudoun Hospital.

The mobile playroom is being purchased from The Oscar Litwak Foundation. The Foundation’s goal is to improve the quality of life of sick children while hospitalized by providing entertainment and resources for them to enjoy in their room.

