The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce that Jolee Farm, an 87.8-acre property along Snickersville Turnpike in Middleburg, has been placed into permanent conservation easement due to the generosity of property owners Joe Keating and Tiffany Lee.

Both had visited this part of Virginia many times since childhood and, on finally moving here, they were eager to not only make Middleburg their home but also to ensure the preservation of the qualities that drew them to the area in the first place.

“We found it important to play our part in conserving property in Loudoun County,” said Keating. “We learned about the value of conservation easements while looking for properties to purchase, and we hope to inspire other landowners to take these steps to preserve our finite natural and historical resources.”

Monikered using a combination of their names, Jolee Farm is 2.8 miles northwest of Aldie with over half a mile (3,400 feet) of frontage on Snickersville Turnpike, a designated Virginia Byway. This visibility, along with its high elevation, made the property an important conservation piece to maintain the scenic agricultural vista of the surrounding area for all to enjoy. There are three other conservation and open-space easements adjacent to Jolee Farm, including one held by LTV at Dresden Farm.

“This is just our first step in protecting and improving the conservation values of our property,” said Lee. We have plans to plant a significant number of trees to increase our forest cover and we hope our friends and family will join us by planting a tree with us when they visit. These trees, planted in their honor, will create special memories over the years.”

Partially the site of the Civil War Battle of Aldie, the historical integrity of Jolee Farm has now been preserved with a No Build Area where the property coincides with a mapped battlefield. This distinction also allowed for reduction of easement donation costs with the use of LTV’s Deborah Whittier Fitts Battlefield Stewardship Fund, established in 2009.

“Jolee Farm protects a significant portion of the viewshed as you drive along Snickersville Turnpike,” said Sally Price, executive director of LTV. “The public benefit from this easement is undeniable and furthers our goal of keeping western Loudoun County rural and agricultural.”

