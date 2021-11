October is breast cancer awareness month. Thanks to Lt. Shaun D. Jones, the department will wear pink badges during October to remind everyone to get checked. Early detection is crucial. In addition to the new badges.

The Town also presented a shadow box to Chief AJ Panebianco in memory of his wife who passed away from breast cancer seven years ago. “Thanks to all my staff, the town council, and town management for their part in this. Be safe, get checked.” Panebianco said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook