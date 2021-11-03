Mayor Bridge Littleton presented his “State of the Town” address to the Middleburg community on Wednesday, October 27th, at the Middleburg Community Center.

He addressed the Town’s fiscal health as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the new Town Hall project, essential infrastructure and planning efforts, and Town operations.

Middleburg’s Fiscal Health

According to the Town’s auditors, the Town saw a “net operating surplus” of more than $960,000 in Fiscal Year 2021. This surplus resulted from higher than expected revenues even during the pandemic and lower expenditures due to the cancellation of many events and programs. The Town continues to have a significant amount of cash on hand, which will serve as our fiscal reserve for potential future economic downturns such as we experienced at the outset of the pandemic.

Town Hall Project

The Mayor next discussed the Town Hall project. The Town Council held two in-person and live feed public input sessions in 2021 while also receiving approval from the Historic District Review Committee, Streetscape Committee, and Planning Commission. This project will co-locate the Police and Town Administration in one new building for the first time in over 35 years, provide multiple public meeting spaces, create two public green areas for outdoor gatherings, and offer additional parking and public restrooms to support visitors to Town.

As for funding the project, the Town received a very favorable interest rate recommended by the Strategic Finance Committee – 20 years at a 2.72% fixed rate. The Town is also slated to receive $500,000 from Loudoun County for the project and has been recommended for an additional $2 million in funding from the federal government for this project. The Town hopes to break ground in January 2022 and complete the new building by December 2022.

Infrastructure

Mayor Littleton also discussed other vital projects, such as using federal funds to pay for needed water and sewer infrastructure, addressing concerns about infill development in the Ridgeview neighborhood through Zoning amendments, and implementing a new wayfinding and street signage program.

Town Operations

As for Town operations, the Mayor highlighted new staff that has the Town fully employed at this time. The Police continue to do great community work, focusing on building relationships and being present throughout the Town. The Town’s business development function has a new face in Ali MacIntyre, who meets business owners and works to help promote the Town as a desirable place to visit and shop. The Town’s Finance Director, Tina Staples, returned to Middleburg and ensured the Town’s finances remained in a strong position.

The Community

Finally, the Mayor reviewed how the Town Council engages in the community through events, Committees, and partnerships. The Mayor and Council work with their colleagues in other Towns, at the County, and in the community to keep Middleburg beautiful. Most of all, the people make Middleburg great, something Mayor Littleton reiterated at the end.

The Mayors’ full presentation can be found on the Town’s website at www.Middleburgva.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

