Fall is the season to seek out Honeynut squash at your local farmers market. They are like a Butternut squash but they are smaller, sweeter and have a tender skin which is edible, much like Delicata squash and fabulous combined with these sweet savory apples. Serve this combination with grilled pork or, with lightly dressed greens and crumbled fresh goat cheese.

4 Honeynut squash cut in half lengthwise and seeds removed

4 apples, cut in quarters and seeds removed

2-3 tablespoons avocado oil

2-3 sprigs of fresh thyme, remove leaves from the stems

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon each melted butter and honey

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

In a large bowl toss the squash and apples with avocado oil to coat

Spread the mixture out on a lined baking sheet

Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste

Scatter the thyme leaves on top

Roast for 30 minutes or until tender and lightly browned in spots

Remove from the oven and drizzle with the honey butter – serve warm or at room temperature

www.thekitchenphilosophy.com