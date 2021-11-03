The Town of Middleburg is reminding its citizens that elections for the Town Council have been moved to November in response to recent state legislation. On November 2, 2021, there will be elections for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, Mayor and four Council Members, in addition to County bond referenda.

Citizens who reside in Middleburg will be offered a ballot that includes the Mayor and Town Council candidates. A sample can be found at this link or on the Loudoun County General Registrar’s website at http://www.loudoun.gov/vote.

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation requiring local elections to be held in November instead of the traditional date in May. After seeking input from the community, the Town Council voted to move its local elections to the November of “odd” years to coincide with state and local elections (instead of coinciding with presidential and federal elections that occur in “even” years).

The Town of Middleburg encourages all registered voters to come to the Town Office on November 2, 2021, from 6:00 am – 7:00 pm to vote in all of these important elections.

For questions about voting, including early or absentee voting, please contact the Loudoun County Office of Elections at 703-777-0380.

For questions about the Town Council, please contact the Town Office at 540-687-5152.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

