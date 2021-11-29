Wallace Allen Weeks, a Middleburg native described by anyone who knew him as a kind and gentleman, passed away on October 8, 2021, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. The cause of death was complications from lung cancer. He was 76.

Mr. Weeks, known as Allen to friends and family, was a Vietnam War veteran and an outstanding landscape and gardening specialist. He worked more than four decades for the late William Haggin Perry and his wife, Nicole, as the manager at their 144-acre Waterford Farm on the Zulla Road near Middleburg and later at Oakwood on the Rokeby Road near Upperville.

“I have never known anyone who was as kind as he was. He was devoted to our farm and everyone associated with it,” Nicole Perry said. “He was especially fond of our dogs and they adored him.”

Mr. Weeks was born on September 17, 1945 at the Winchester Hospital to the late Anderson and Page Weeks, both Middleburg residents. He graduated from the old Marshall High School, then worked at Kinloch Farm for several years as a gardener and landscaper.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and spent 12 months in Vietnam during the war, working in a supply unit. Honorably discharged after two years, he returned to Middleburg and his old job at Kinloch until Mr. Perry started to recruit him to work for him at Waterford Farm.

Mr. Perry, who died in 1993, was a prominent owner and breeder of Thoroughbred racehorses. According to Mr. Weeks wife, Darlene, “Mr. Perry called him four different times for interviews” until Mr. Weeks, with bis wife’s urging, finally decided to accept his offer. Forty-three years later, he retired this past March.

Mr. Weeks met his future wife when one of her friends introduced them one night at the old Middleburg Carnival in the late 1960s. They were engaged shortly after Mr. Weeks joined the military in 1965 and were married at the Long Branch Baptist Church on The Plains Road Nov. 18, 1967 after he returned from Vietnam. They were married for 54 years.

Mr. Weeks is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Sutphin Weeks, five siblings William Arthur (Joyce) Weeks; Francis Jack (Greta) Weeks, Anderson Delbert (Elizabeth) Weeks, Margaret Dianna (Larry) Gregg, and his cousin, Lloyd Thomas Kane who was like a brother to him, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Rawlings Leckey, and brother, Robert James Weeks, Sr.

A graveside service was held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the Middleburg Emmanuel Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to your favorite charity in Mr. Weeks’ memory.