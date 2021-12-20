Sheila Johnson of the Salamander Resort & Spa presented the Middleburg Community Center with a check in the amount of $12,066 on Tuesday November 16th. The Salamander hosted the American Ballet Theater over the summer for their traveling summer tour as an outdoor experience in Middleburg for community members and visitors alike.

As opposed to the Salamander receiving profits from their ticket sales for this event that attracted hundreds of people, Sheila so generously recommended tickets be purchased on a donation basis, with the Middleburg Community Center as the recipient of the donations. The MCC plans to use the funds towards community events and programs and is extremely grateful for the partnership and thought behind the endeavor.