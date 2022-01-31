My name is Peggy Finnegan, owner of BodyBloom® in Middleburg. I’m a licensed massage therapist & certified reflexologist dedicated to providing comfort and peace amid these profoundly stressful times. My approach is thorough and unhurried, allowing folks time to decompress while I quietly work to ease some of the adverse effects of daily life. I love what I do and consider it a genuine privilege to share the beautiful power of touch.

My private studio is a cozy oasis of calm where everyone is treated with kindness and respect. I specialize in restorative relaxation massage, reflexology, and luxurious shea butter/sugar body scrubs. Clients value my attention to detail, communication skills & personalized service. As a solo practitioner, I serve one person at a time. Parties of two may book back-to-back services and are welcome to wait in my comfortable seating area.

Caring for others comes naturally to me. My background includes years of rewarding work as an in-home nursing assistant & hospice volunteer. Since graduating from massage school in 2012, I’ve completed 600+ hours of continuing education, contributing to my good standing as a member of Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals and the Reflexology Association of America. In addition to my private practice, I also spent several years at Spa Walden, a Forbes Four-Star luxury spa near Cleveland, where I provided a wide variety of services.

These days, I work exclusively at BodyBloom and have returned to my first love, restorative relaxation. I believe relaxation services are needed more than ever as we struggle to cope with the unrelenting stress. When clients come in feeling worn down, anxious, sad, or overwhelmed, I lend a listening ear and provide skilled, compassionate touch to help ease muscle tension, soothe frazzled nerves, quiet their mind & comfort their weary souls. After drifting or dozing throughout their session, clients usually leave feeling calmer, breathing deeper & thinking more clearly.

What is reflexology? It’s a complementary therapy that benefits everyone. Reflexology maps a reflection of the body on the hands & feet. Clients remain dressed, lying comfortably on the massage table while unique hand techniques deliver pressure to specific reflex points, stimulating neural pathways to help the body balance & function optimally. Simply stated, it’s profoundly relaxing & feels great! The effectiveness of reflexology is recognized worldwide by various national health institutions & the public at large as a distinct, complementary practice within the holistic health field.

Receiving massage, reflexology, or other professional bodywork is a smart investment in your health & wellness. That being said, it’s essential to find the right practitioner for your needs. For example, if you need to relax, come to BodyBloom®. But if you need treatment for a painful injury or help manage a chronic condition, or you prefer very deep tissue, then look for the practitioner with the optimal training & skills to help you safely & effectively. Fortunately, we have several highly skilled LMTs & PTs in Middleburg. Do your research, ask lots of questions, then book an appointment. You’ll be so glad you did!

I couldn’t be happier that BodyBloom® is located here in Middleburg! The genuine support & encouragement I’ve received over the last three years from my loyal clients, fellow business owners, residents, and town officials have been nothing short of amazing! Such a pleasure to know so many fascinating, engaging, big-hearted folks. I’m proud to be a part of this unique community, and I look forward to being here for many years to come.

Visit my websitefor services, rates, online booking, eGift cards, Covid safety & other details.

www.BodyBloomMassage.com

(540) 579 2400 call/text