Sara Kepple, D.O. opened the door to the new office of her Direct Primary Care Practice. She began accepting patients in January 2021 and finds her practice is growing quickly as people experience the convenience of true access to their primary care physician. Dr. Kepple prioritizes genuine patient advocacy with high standards of quality care and lower costs.

“This is not concierge care,” said Dr. Kepple, founder of Prosperity Family Medicine. “This is Direct Primary Care, a medical business model that provides real access to your primary care physician. By limiting the number of patients the practice will serve, and working as a partner in the patient’s overall health objectives, people will find that it provides them with a more integrated approach to their traditional medical needs.”

Patient Community Impact

Many patients have already discovered that Direct Primary Care provides them with timely in-person appointments and the ability to communicate and discuss their concerns with Dr. Kepple quickly. Appointments take place promptly upon arrival without additional time spent in the waiting room. Patients come in for a variety of reasons including routine preventative screening, chronic disease management, and acute illness. As with any primary care practice, patients’ needs vary but all the traditional primary care concerns can be addressed by Dr. Kepple. “I studied various medical practice models extensively,” said Dr. Kepple, “and I knew this was the way I wanted to practice medicine because it gives my patients personal and accessible primary care. Using this structure means that I can include office visits, house calls, virtual visits, and quick consults over phone, email, and even text.”

Direct Primary Care

For those unfamiliar with the Direct Primary Care model, it is a membership model that is rapidly growing in popularity with primary care physicians and patients alike, with monthly fees ranging from $70-120 per month. Dr. Kepple uses age-based tiered pricing, with most patients paying $80 per month. The monthly fee includes appointments, house calls, virtual visits and phone consultations as needed, as well as an annual conversation and check-up to maintain timely information on each patient. When indicated, referrals to specialists and referrals for diagnostic imaging, such as mammograms, are also part of the relationship. Things like sports physicals and back to school physicals are included. The number of patients in the practice is limited to ensure everyone has ease of access to their primary care doctor.

About Dr. Kepple

After graduating from George Mason University with a degree in Neuroscience, Kepple took a year to explore equestrian training in Middleburg before attending Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2020, she completed a three-year comprehensive family medicine residency in South Carolina and returned to the Northern Virginia area where she is currently working in a premier concierge practice in Reston, Virginia. Her experience in a fast-paced urgent care setting and in a concierge practice has reinforced her belief that creating a direct primary care practice is what is best for her patients. She wants to help people learn about and participate in their wellness and and maintains the objective to treat the whole person, not just the symptoms and illnesses.

Prosperity Family Medicine is located at 32 Waterloo Street in Suite 105 on the ground floor. More information about Dr. Kepple and her practice can be found at www.prosperityfamilymedicine.com