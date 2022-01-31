Kudos to the Town of Middleburg. This week marks a significant step forward, a new Town Hall’s groundbreaking.

After watching this Town grow, stretch and change for the last 40 years, I am proud to call Middleburg home.

As the Town continues to forge its way through and plan for what lay ahead, the future is bright.

The people who rose and are doing and have done their civic duties for this Town need to take great solace in the fantastic fiscal thriving community it has become.

Thank you, and keep up the excellent work as we move through the next 40 years. Never forget where you came from and always keep your eyes on the horizon.