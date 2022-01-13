The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce they have been awarded a one year grant from the Virginia Environmental Endowment (VEE). As of Nov. 1, 2021, $20,000 has been awarded to LTV for their program titled Expanding the Elements of the Land Trust of Virginia’s Core Work.

“LTV’s core work includes three programs,” said Sally Price, LTV’s executive director. “Conservation easement acquisition, easement stewardship, and public education of conservation easements. In the past 18 months our work in all three areas has expanded, prompting us to apply for funding from VEE to increase our capacity to continue performing high-quality land conservation.”

The mission of the Virginia Environmental Endowment is to improve the quality of the environment by using its capital, expertise, and resources to encourage all sectors to work together to prevent pollution, conserve natural resources, and promote environmental literacy. When combined with matching funds, VEE has stimulated or assisted with over $120 million in environmental improvements since its beginnings in 1977.

Funding from this grant has contributed to the hiring of two additional staff members, a Communications & Education Manager, and an additional Stewardship Associate. As LTVs portfolio of easements has expanded, so does critical stewardship work. With a larger team, LTV will be more responsive to current landowners, new landowners, and to conservation easement inquiries. The long-term sustainability of successful land conservation relies on maximizing opportunities to educate the wider public about easements and there was evident need for LTV to hire a full-time staff member dedicated to communication and education.

LTV holds more conservation easements than any other private land trust in Virginia. Founded in 1992, LTV was one of the first 54 land trusts (of more than 1,700 across the country) to be accredited by the Land Trust Alliance Accreditation Commission in 2009, one of the first 45 land trusts to be re-accredited in 2014, and then one of only 28 land trusts across the country to be re-accredited again in 2019. The accredited status means LTV meets the highest standards for excellence and conservation permanence. To remain accredited a land trust has to successfully complete the application every five years, which LTV has done.

For more information about their work, please visit http://www.landtrustva.org.