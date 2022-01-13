Mary Kay Fincham Garwood, the welcoming face of Middleburg to countless visitors to the village for more than a quarter-century, died peacefully on November 21, 2021.

Upon retirement after a 35-year teaching career, Mary Kay became a volunteer at the Pink Box Visitor’s Information Center in Middleburg in 1992 and served as director for 24 years.

She spent many weekends manning The Pink Box. She enjoyed greeting guests, keeping the doors open for special events, and especially recruiting volunteers, many of whom became her dear friends.

In 2008, Mary Kay was honored as Tourism Volunteer of the Year by the Loudoun Convention & Visitors Association and the American Legion Citizen of the Year by the Town of Middleburg. She received the Leven Powell award for her volunteerism in 2012 and 2019. Also, in 2019, the Town adopted a resolution of appreciation in her honor and crowned her the “Queen” at the annual volunteer reception.

A daughter of James Courtland and Anna Susan Jenkins Fincham, Mary Kay, or Kay Kay, as she was affectionately known, was born in Madison, VA, and raised at the family farm in Flint Hill with her two sisters Arland and Garland.

She attended the former Washington High School, where she played basketball for the Rappahannock Rockets. After receiving degrees from Madison College and The University of Virginia graduate school, she worked in elementary education, teaching the fourth grade at Layton Hall Elementary in Fairfax primarily.

Mary Kay lived in Clifton, Manassas, and McLean, before settling in her beloved Middleburg in 1983.

She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, The Middleburg Hunt, and a patron of the Virginia Fall Races at Glenwood for over a half-century.

Mary Kay was predeceased by her husband, James Clifton Garwood, to whom she was married for 50 years and shared a love of sporting art and antique automobiles.

In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was preceded in death by her sisters and her nephew, William Roland Welch, Jr., all of Flint Hill.

Among her survivors are a daughter, Robin Garwood Sterling Keys (Gordie) of Middleburg and a grandson, David Michael Sterling of Middleburg, and two nephews, Roger Allen Welch and Dale Welch, both of Flint Hill.

The family would like to thank Capital Caring Health and Blue Ridge Hospice for the excellent support they provided and to Evelyn Reed of Middleburg, her loyal caregiver.

Services are private. A memorial observance may be held at a future date.