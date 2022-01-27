THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: Middleburg’s New Town Hall Breaks Ground, Fauquier Habitat Accepting Applications for 2022-23 Homeownership Program, Single-use plastic Bag regulation comes to Loudoun County, BodyBloom® Massage & Reflexology, What’s the Buzz? How Local Bee Lovers do their Part, Changing Lands Changing Hands Are we ready for the necessary concessions, Talkin’ Trash, 2021 Foxcroft Road Pig Pen Awards, Middleburg Town Council Review, and Much, Much More!

View the Middleburg Eccentric January 2022 Print Edition

with Online Reader or Download.