The Town of Middleburg broke ground on its new Town Hall. The Town was able to secure $8 million in bonded debt for the project at a very low rate of 2.72%, and a $500 thousand grant from the Loudoun Country Capital Improvement Program; as a result, no increase in residential property taxes are required to pay for the project’s cost. The Town’s current revenue streams are sufficient to cover the Town’s debt service and continue to show strength during recovery from the pandemic.

The Town Council named Peter Leonard-Morgan as Vice Mayor. Peter was elected to fill a vacant seat on Council in 2016 and has been reelected in 2018 and 2021.

The Town Council authorized the Town Manager to enter into an agreement with Blink Charging for electric vehicle charging stations in the Town. As part of the agreement and based on grants, the Town will not expend any funds on these EV Chargers. They will be located at the South Liberty Street Parking Lot and likely along West Federal Street. We are also planning to add EV Chargers at the new Town Hall Parking Lot, to include a DC Fast Charging Station. Blink Charging will cover all installation and operational costs, and any charging revenues will be split with the Town 50/50.

The Town Council approved a contract to upgrade all of the Town’s old water meters and add radio transmitters to all of the meters in Town. Allowing the Town staff to capture daily reads of water consumption throughout the Town. This will help the Town and customers by identifying possible leaks very early, which avoids lost water and limits the financial impact to customers. In addition, this will save ongoing staff time that is required to read every meter for each billing cycle. The funds for this project came from federal ARPA funds and not from user fees.

The Town Council honored the Fun Shop for its 65th Year of operation, and the Town Council recognized Antwan Montford for his amazing service to the Town during his two years working at the Post Office.

Cathy McGehee from Foxcroft School presented to the Town Council a discussion on the need for affordable housing, specific to the education sector. She provided information from The Hill School, Foxcroft, Middleburg Community Charter School, Banneker Elementary, and Middleburg Montessori. This data showed the clear need for finding options for attainable/workforce housing in and near Middleburg.