For the fourth time, Middleburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church welcomes an ensemble of The Gay Men’s Chorus as part of the At The Parish House performing arts series. The chorus will send their brilliant troupe “Seasons of Love” to deliver a variety of pop and show tunes guaranteed to lift spirits and get folks humming all the way home.

This award-winning chorus has thrilled audiences close to home and as far away as Ukraine for over 40 years. They’ve performed at two presidential inaugurations and average over 100 outreach performances a year.

The performance takes place on Sunday, January 30, 3 p.m. at the Emmanuel Parish House, 105 East Washington Street in Middleburg.

Reservations are recommended but not required (540-687-6297). A free-will donation of $20 is suggested to help cover the Chorus’s travel expenses, but no one will be turned away! Masks and proof of Covid vaccination please. A thrilling performance awaits you!