The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties announced $57,000 in grant awards to 24 nonprofit animal rescue organizations across Virginia.

Ursula Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in 2008, distributing more than $1 million to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations before shutting down grantmaking operations in 2017 when she became seriously ill. Her husband and friends created the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund within the Community Foundation at her passing in January 2019 to ensure her grantmaking legacy.

Dedicated to her love of animals, the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund continues to provide needed funds to grassroots animal rescue organizations while benefitting from staffing and investment support unique within the Community Foundation. Last year, the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund granted $46,000 to animal welfare nonprofits.

“We are pleased to be able to continue to honor Ursula’s legacy by increasing the amount of funding available this year to organizations helping animals in need,” said Sandal Larose, member of the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund Grants Committee.

The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund selected 24 organizations to receive funding, after conducting a competitive grant process. This year’s grant awards are as follows:

• $3,000 to Animal Care Assistance Program to support low-income veterinary assistance program in Central Virginia

• $3,000 to Appalachian Great Pyrenees Rescue to support medical expenses for rescued Great Pyrenees dogs

• $1,500 to Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA to support Trap-Neuter-Return program for free-roaming cats in Charlottesville and Albemarle County

• $3,000 to DC Area Weimaraner Rescue to support veterinary services for the rescued dogs

• $2,000 to Dewey Animals, Inc. to support Trap-Neuter-Return program for community cats

• $3,000 to Equine Rescue League Foundation to support ongoing needs of unwanted or neglected equines by purchasing feed, supplements and hay

• $3,000 to For the Cats’ Sake to support Trap-Neuter-Return and vaccination program serving Rappahannock, Warren, Culpeper and Fauquier

• $1,000 to Friends of Homeless Animals to support increased cat intakes so that more cats can be removed from shelters and the threat of euthanasia

• $2,000 to Garfield’s Rescue, Inc. to support cat spay/neuter program and related medical costs in Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland counties

• $3,000 to Goochland Pet Lovers to support their medical fund, which provides critical resources to underwrite the treatment for the animals served by GCASAC

• $3,000 to Helping Homeless Felines to support medical and veterinary services for sick injured strays and feral cats

• $2,000 to Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, Inc. to support Emergency Equine Veterinary Care program

• $3,000 to Humane Society of Loudoun County to support Trap-Neuter-Return program for Loudoun’s feral cats

• $1,000 to Lost Dog Foundation to support community cat Trap-Neuter-Return program in Richmond and Henrico County

• $1,000 to Madison Community Cats to support for Trap-Neuter-Return program through funding the purchase of additional humane traps

• $3,000 to Middleburg Humane Foundation to support Community Cat Program in northern Virginia

• $3,000 to Mutt Love Rescue, Inc. to support for extraordinary veterinary expenses, including surgeries and heart worm treatment

• $1,500 to Operation Paws for Homes to support “Spay Day Everyday Program,” a dog spay/neuter program sponsored by OPH in low-income, rural communities

• $2,500 to People for Pets Foundation to support rescuing stray, abused, neglected, abandoned, surrendered, special needs, FIV+ and physically disabled cats

• $2,500 to Pets Bring Joy to support their medical care fund to offset emergency expenses incurred for a cat currently in their care

• $2,000 to Promises Animal Rescue, Inc. to support their medical funds in order to help animal in need from high kill shelters

• $2,000 to RappCats to support spay and neuter of Rappahannock County cats & kittens

• $3,000 to The Community Cat Alliance to support for Trap-Neuter-Return program for community cats in Frederick and Clarke Counties and the City of Winchester

• $3,000 to Wildlife Veterinary Care to support the purchase of medical supplies needed to treat the sick and injured rescued wild animals