The combination of the turnips and 5-spice powder gives this humble soup such rich flavor and the Manchego makes it hardy – Make a double batch and you will be happy to have the leftovers in the fridge – my kind of hamburger helper.

Serves 4 generously

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ teaspoons Chinese 5-spice powder

1 large turnip, diced

2 large carrots, cut into ¼” coins

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced crosswise

1 14½-ounce can diced tomatoes

½ cup Tawny Port

4 cups water

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon chicken “Better-than-Bouillon” paste

1 tablespoon kosher salt or to taste

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 ounces shredded Manchego cheese for serving

In a Dutch oven combine the onions, ground beef and olive oil

Saute until the meat is no longer pink and the onions are soft

Add the Chinese 5-spice and stir until fragrant

Add the turnip, carrots and celery and stir

Add the tomatoes, port, water, bay leaf, salt and bouillon paste and stir

Simmer the soup for about 20 minutes or until all of the vegetables are tender

Remove from the heat and stir in the honey and lemon juice and taste to adjust the seasoning.

Ladle the soup into bowls and top with the shredded Manchego cheese and serve