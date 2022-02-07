Having lived in the house since 2006, this family desperately wanted to update and modernize their home to create more comfortable and functional spaces for their everyday lives. They approached BOWA in 2019, and our design-build team developed a plan to help them tackle their renovation needs in a phased manner, with the priority being a complete kitchen renovation and screen porch addition.

The original kitchen was dated, had builder-grade finishes, lacked the sophisticated aesthetic and easy-flow the owners wanted for family gatherings and entertaining. BOWA’s design-build team set out to transform the traditionally styled house into a more contemporary, light-filled space that improves usability and connects seamlessly with the new family-friendly screen porch.

The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry in Designer White with a matte finish and Rhodonite quartzite counters with a leather finish and eased-edge detail. The appliances were upgraded to Wolf and Sub-Zero, and a careful plan for both ambient and task lighting adds to the functionality and appeal. A shallow tray ceiling detail was crafted to add interest and designate separate functional areas in the large kitchen. A wider-plank hardwood floor in a graphite color was installed throughout the first floor to unify and ground the spaces and provide warmth.

Easily accessible from the kitchen, the new screened porch features a linear gas fireplace with a white stone surround and an outdoor television with built-in audio—the integrated heaters and ceiling fan help extend the usable season. A staircase with a contemporary railing provides convenient access to the rear yard and a new stone patio below.

Despite a highly aggressive deadline set by the client and the fact that the project began shortly before the pandemic hit, which created significant challenges due to logistics and material delays, the construction team was able to call on their vast experience to deliver the project on time and budget. The clients are thrilled with the result. In fact, upon completion, they engaged BOWA for the second and now, third phases of their plan.

Tim Burch is a Vice President and Owner of BOWA, an award-winning design and construction firm specializing in renovations ranging from owners’ suites and kitchens to whole-house remodels and equestrian facilities. For more information, visit bowa.com or call 540-687-6771.