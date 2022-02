Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Pierce Banbury, from Aldie, Va., rings the bell during the semi-annual bell-ringing ceremony in T-court. The ceremony recognizes the varsity sports that defeated Army during the fall semester. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

