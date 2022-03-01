The Community Music School of the Piedmont is pleased to announce that Nathaniel Abernathy is the winner of our 2022 Katherine Jameson Piano scholarship, named for CMSP’s first piano teacher, who taught at the Community Music School of the Piedmont for nearly 20 years.

Nathaniel is a 9th grader who is homeschooled. He has studied cello at CMSP for two years and wishes to study piano to learn music theory and become a well-rounded musician. In his essay, Nathaniel, who is also interested in music composition, wrote that acquiring piano skills will be very helpful to him when working on his compositions.

CMSP’s mission is to provide high-quality music instruction and performance opportunities that are affordable and accessible for all members of our Piedmont community.