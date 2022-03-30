Edith Reid Scott, 90, of Woodbridge, Virginia, departed this life on February 20, 2022 at Inova Alexandria Hospital. Mrs. Scott was born October 25, 1931 in Willisville, Virginia to the late Thomas Benson Brown and Edith Fox Brown. Mrs. Scott’s life she was an active member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Upperville, Virginia, New Zion Baptist Church, Mountsville, Virginia, and Abundant Life Church, Manassas, Virginia. In the foregoing churches, she was an Organist/Pianist/Choir Director, Deaconess, Sunday School educator, and finally, Mother.

Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Junior Scott, she is survived by her daughter, Judy Reid Banks, Dumfries, Virginia, two sisters, Mildred Smith and Saverna Grayson, Middleburg, Virginia, two grandsons, Bryan Banks, Woodbridge, Virginia, and Jonathan Banks, Dumfries, Virginia, and a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.