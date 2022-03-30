Ethel Virginia Gibson (nee Baker), 84, of Rectortown, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Midland, Virginia. She was born and raised in Fauquier County, Virginia, the daughter of David Earl Baker and Bessie Frazier Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Milton Baker and her ex-husband, Robert L. Gibson, Sr.

Ethel married Robert L. Gibson, Sr. in 1956 and graduated from Marshall High School in 1957. She worked as a homemaker raising her sons, also working at the IGA in Marshall for nearly 30 years. Her love of children and cooking led her to Marshall Jr. High in 1974 where she became the cafeteria manager. She delighted in making hot meals for the school children and is still remembered for her kind spirit and homemade rolls. She left the school in 1987, changing careers to work at Middleburg National Bank where she made many friends and acquaintances, retiring in 2005.

Ethel was a longtime member of Cool Springs Methodist Church. She loved serving in many capacities with her dear friends there, taking great joy in preparing and serving meals to the congregation and the community. Ethel loved music, inspiring her sons’ musicianship, and travel, as well as being an avid reader, bird watcher and gardener. Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life, and there were always beautiful flowers to compliment her devotion.

Ethel is survived by her son, Bobby, and his wife Becky; her son, Gary, and his wife, Beverly; her son, Rusty, and his wife, Sarah; her sister, Betty Hensley; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved dachshund, Luna.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Marshall Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the charity of your choice.