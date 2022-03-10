The Honorable Eura Lee Hudgins Lewis, 92, of Middleburg, VA, passed away January 25, 2022. She was born on March 27, 1929, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Lewis and her daughter, Carla L. Gregory.

Eura was a dedicated servant of the Lord and a true public servant, who extended her wisdom, gifts and Christian walk across the state and nation. As a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church Rectortown since 1962, she was Sunday School Superintendent; Adult Class Teacher; Missionary Ministry Treasurer; Intercessory Prayer Leader; Chair or member of the Appreciation Banquets, Church Anniversaries, Family and Friends Day Services, Homecomings, the Pastor’s Aid Club, Baptist Training Union, Senior Choir, Prayer Meeting and Bible Study; Chair of the Deaconess Board; and Mother of the Church. Eura was a member of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia; Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society, Inc.; Executive Board of the Northern Virginia Baptist Association (NVBA); the NVBA Commission on Christian Education and Women’s Ministry; Vice Moderator of Northern VA Sunday School Union; and member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Eura championed community involvement. Her slogan was “Making a Difference,” and everything she was involved in centered on her slogan. She retired after teaching for 40 years in Fauquier County Public Schools, was treasurer of the Fauquier County Retired Teachers Association, elected and served on the Town Council of Middleburg for 12 years. Eura also served on the Middleburg Board of Zoning Appeals, Middleburg Library Advisory Board, Windy Hill Foundation Board, Pink Box Docent Tourist Committee, Middleburg Christmas Parade Committee, and Bluemont Community Activities. She was the Founder of the Windy Hill Family Development and Tutoring Class and Founder and President Emeritus of the Middleburg Museum.

She is survived by a daughter, Merley L. Lewis, Clinton, MD; three granddaughters: Adriene L. Gregory, Rachel G. Ledbetter (Titus), Christina Gregory; three great-grandchildren; son-in-law, The Honorable Roger L. Gregory (Velda); sister, Julia Marie Brown; three sisters in law: Jennie Hudgins, Juanita Hudgins, Katie Wines; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.