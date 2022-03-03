Historic Garden Week is coming! As part of America’s largest “Open House” the Leesburg Garden Club invites you to stroll along Cornwall Street, the heart of Leesburg’s Historic District. Established in 1757, as the seat of Loudoun County, Leesburg is situated in Virginia’s premier horse and wine country. With St. James’ Episcopal Church as Tour Headquarters, visitors are invited to make four stops along their walk, each wayside featuring a charming late-18th through the 20th-century property with beautifully restored gardens. From Queen Anne style to Colonial Revival architecture, guests will be treated to a unique glimpse into the privately-owned homes and gardens open only during Historic Garden Week. The tour is in convenient proximity to popular downtown Leesburg shops and restaurants.

Each year for one week in April, over 25,000 visitors tour beautiful homes and gardens across Virginia during Historic Garden Week organized by the Garden Club of Virginia. The 2022 event encompasses 30 tours organized and hosted by 48-member clubs located from the Shenandoah Valley to the beaches of Tidewater. Nearly 200 private homes, gardens, and historical sites will be open. Each year, the properties and tours are different, making each Historic Garden Week a unique experience.

Tour proceeds fund the restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic gardens and provide graduate-level research fellowships for building comprehensive and ongoing records of historic gardens and landscapes in the Commonwealth and support the mission of the Garden Club of Virginia. For more information about the Garden Club of Virginia visit gcvirginia.org

This walking tour is held rain or shine. Please wear comfortable walking shoes.

Advance tickets are $40 pp by mail or can be purchased at two Leesburg venues. To purchase tickets in advance: by mail, send, by April 12, a self-addressed stamped business-size envelope with a check written to Leesburg Garden Club, PO Box 2006, Leesburg, VA 20177 or at in-person Leesburg venues, go to Visit Loudoun, 112 G South Street or at the George C. Marshall International Center, 217 Edwards Ferry Road. Or tickets may be purchased online, go to vagardenweek.org. The day of event tickets are $50 pp at Tour Headquarters.

For additional Old Town Leesburg tour and ticket information visit leesburggardenclub.org.