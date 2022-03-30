Laurie Haynes, a long time Middleburg resident and horsewoman, passed away this week from complications of dementia. Laurie lived her entire adult life in Middleburg and found it horse heaven, which meant it was heaven for her as horses were her raison d’etre. She often said, “her animals were her angels”, and in death we believe she has joined the many strays she cared for in life. She will be buried alongside her husband of 45 years, Chuck Haynes in Emmanuel Cemetery, overlooking the surrounding horse fields. A fitting resting place for someone who in true Middleburg fashion dedicated her life to her horses and her animals. She is survived by her siblings Caroline, Carl and his wife Linda, Mark, Jonathan and Ellen. As well as nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made, in Laurie’s name to the Middleburg Humane Foundation (www.middleburghumane.org). A celebration of Laurie’s life is planned for late spring in Middleburg. She will be missed.