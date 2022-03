This simple salad can be made well in advance and a wonderful addition to any picnic – tailgate season is fast approaching.

Serves 6

1 mango, diced

1-pint cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup cilantro leaves

2 teaspoon lime juice

2 tablespoon avocado oil

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon honey

In a large bowl, toss together all of the above ingredients and serve

www.thekitchenphilosophy.com