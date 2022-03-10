Marylin Goss Triplett Bigelow, 88, passed away peacefully at home in Haymarket, VA on February 4, 2022. She was born May 22, 1933 in North Vernon, Indiana. She led a full life, and family and friends will miss her beautiful smile, outgoing personality, and positive attitude.

Her travels began when she met and married Capt. Ellsworth C. Triplett in 1951, and their son Scott was born in 1954. They lived in Tucson, Arizona, where her husband started a law practice, and she worked for the government in Air Force procurement. In 1962 they moved to Washington D.C., where she worked first in the Pentagon and later at the General Motors corporate office in government relations. They divorced in 1965, and she became administrator for Railway Labor Executives Association. She married Kenneth “Biggie” Bigelow in 1968, and they mostly lived in the Washington D.C. suburb of Chevy Chase. She was very active in local charities and was chairperson of the International Eye Ball fundraiser. Her love of antiques found an outlet in her store, “Last Touch”, which she owned in Bethesda, MD. She also managed a gift shop called “Vignettes”. They moved to Middleburg, VA in 1991, and her husband died in 1996 from Parkinson’s disease complications. She moved to Haymarket, VA in 2009 and was last employed at Tully Rector in Middleburg. She was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Upperville Garden Club, and Loudoun Hospital Gala Committee. Her creativity and gift for decorating put a special touch on all her endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Kenneth Bigelow, her parents Harry and Ida Goss, and two brothers, Jerry and Joe Goss.

Marylin is survived by her son Scott Triplett of Haymarket, VA; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Aaron) Pugh of Eagle River, Alaska; sisters, Jane (Larry) Hand of Lafayette, IN, Susan (Richard) DeVore of Stockton, NJ; five great grandchildren, Marissa, Serena, and Brianna Hayes, Sarah and John Harlow Pugh; niece Carole (Robert) Hill; nephews Joel (Bridget) Hand, Justin (Maria) DeVore, and Andrew DeVore; great nieces, Lauren Hand and Ella DeVore; great nephews, Nathan, Andrew, Landon, and Carson Hill, and Luke DeVore.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 7, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville, VA. Gravesite interment will be held at 11a.m.with a memorial service immediately following in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 127, Upperville, VA 20185 (540-592-3343). Condolences or memories may be shared at www.roystonfh.com.