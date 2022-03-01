The Town of Middleburg announces changes to the parking for the Middleburg Town Office effective Monday, February 21, 2022. Cooper Building Services, the General Contractor for the Town Hall Project, has begun to mobilize. As a result, the parking lot behind the Town Office will be closed. The two parking spaces immediately in front of the building, on W. Marshall Street, will become ten-minute drop off zones during

Phase 1 of the project. Visitors who are unable to utilize the front steps can call the telephone number for the Town Office, located on the signs in front of the building, upon their arrival and a staff member will come out to assist. The Town is also providing a payment box on the brick wall along W. Marshall Street.

Residents and guests who visit the office for more than ten minutes, and are traveling by car, will need to locate parking on the street or in one of the Town’s public parking lots. These municipal parking lots can be found on Liberty Street and at the intersection of Federal/Pendleton Streets.

The Town staff encourages anyone conducting business within the Town Office during the project to do so electronically or by phone when possible. For the convenience of our utility customers, we have updated our online bill payment system. Customers wishing to sign up for online utility bill payments can do so by visiting https://middleburgva.gov/payments. The Town covers the fee for customers paying via electronic funds transfer (EFT, a/k/a e-checks). There is a small convenience fee for customers who wish to pay by debit/credit card, VENMO, PayPal, ApplePay or similar payment methods.

The Town will also arrange for electronic public participation and comments during Town Council, Planning Commission, and HDRC meetings. This will occur either through Zoom or DialPad (formerly Uberconference), depending on the meeting, and via telephone. For the link/phone number for a specific public meeting, visit Official Town Meetings on the homepage of our website or at https://www.middleburgva.gov/town-meetings and click on the specific public meeting of interest.

For more information on the Town Hall Project or to watch the daily construction activities once they commence, visit our website at https://middleburgva.gov/TownHall.