Montie Wood Gibson, Jr., age 83, passed unexpectedly on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at his home in Winchester, VA. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 6th, 1938, son of the late Montie Wood Gibson, Sr. and Julia Patricia Gibson.

After graduation from High School, Montie did a stint in the Army, where he met Pearl Watson, whom he later married. They ran successful construction & Porcelain businesses for many years, and this allowed them to branch out into many other ventures including; farming, jewelry & mortgage businesses. Montie was a recognizable figure in both Winchester & Middleburg and longtime president of the Arcola Lions club.

Montie is survived by three children, Montie Wood “Butch” Gibson, III of Martinsburg, WV, Diane Davis of Stephens City, VA and Amy Adams & her husband, Troy of The Plains, VA; his sister, Kathleen Mayl of Sarasota FL; ten grandchildren,” Bo” and Brandon Gibson, Lindsay, Courtney, and Natalie Davis, Hannah, Haley, Gabe, Jake & Annie Adams; and three great grandchildren, Aaleyah, Gavin & Carson.

In addition to his parents, Montie was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl Gibson; sister, Suzanne Morley; and granddaughter Julia E. “Beth” Gibson.

The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd., Winchester, VA on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 from 3 pm to 4 pm, followed by a funeral service in the Jones Funeral Home Chapel at 4 pm. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arcola Lions Club at 10705 Kirkland Drive, Spotsylvania, VA 22551, or by Zelle at 703-909-5477.

Online condolences may be made to www.moserfuneralhome.com.