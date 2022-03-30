Paul Douglas McGhee, A.K.A. Doug, Roe, 75, from Middleburg, VA passed away on February 8, 2022. Doug was born in Alexandria, VA, on August 31, 1946. The family moved to McLean, VA, then relocated to Arlington, VA. Doug graduated from Yorktown High School in 1964, where he played football and baseball. He attended Shenandoah College. During college, Doug was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. After coming back from Vietnam, he worked for Miles Laboratories for many years as a Senior Account Representative. He eventually met and married Carol Leach McGhee, and they were married for nearly 20 years. She was the love of his life, his beloved “Carolita.”

Doug loved spending time with family and friends, bestowing nicknames, and belly laughs. If you were looking for Doug on any given day of the week, you would find him at Olympus Gym in Purcellville, VA. chatting it up with several of his friends that he loved so dearly. After his workout, he would proceed to the Giant grocery store, where he knew 90% of the employees by name. Or he would be fishing in his favorite fishing hole–Cape Hatteras, NC.

Doug never had any biological children; however, treated his step-daughters, nieces, nephews and all of their children as if they were his own. He always loved a good kid story and bought them all Christmas ornaments every year.

Doug leaves behind his two stepdaughters, Katherine Leach-Kemon and Erin Leach-Kemon, his sister Donna McGhee Pruitt, brother-in-law Greg Pruitt, brother Michael J. McGhee, and sister-in-law Kathleen McGhee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mateo and Neah Johnson and Adrian Carroll Logalbo; niece Jesse Belzer and her husband Stefan Belzer, and their sons Konrad and Emmett Belzer; niece Kaitlyn Echols and husband Alton, as well as their daughters Summer and Darby Echols; his nephew Luke McGhee, wife Ali McGhee, their children Cooper, Maddox, and newborn Elle McGhee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Marshall McGhee and Evelyn Brown McGhee. His wife, Carol, died four months before him. Doug was the main caregiver for Carol during her four year battle with cancer.

Doug was a very kind soul and will be missed by many people. Ta ta, Roe–we love you!!

A celebration of life for Paul Douglas McGhee and his wife Carol will be held on May 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shadow Creek (18090 Silcott Springs Rd, Purcellville, VA 20132). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.