Premier Promotional Products is a breath of fresh air! In these days of impersonal computerized shopping and having to trust images on a screen, Premier lends their 20 years of knowledge to your swag purchasing experience.

You can go online to many of their competitors and spend hours searching for the right product, or you can visit their 1000sq/ft showroom to discuss your giveaway needs. With just a bit of information, PPP will find the perfect item to reflect well on you and your event.

Some of the most common items they are asked to provide are T-shirts and Drinkware. T-shirts have become so prevalent in our daily lives they often fade into the background, simply becoming part of a moment. When you reflect on special memories from a year, it’s surprising sometimes to find a t-shirt WAS the moment—it sparked joy or hope or connection.

Similarly, Drinkware is their fastest-growing market – Mugs, stadium cups, and tumblers are something everyone uses – and let’s be honest- we all have our favorite. Isn’t it great if you can know you provided your target audience with a quality drinkware piece that they will be carrying around with them for years to come?

PPP is a well-established woman-owned company in Middleburg that can help you with all your custom apparel and product needs. From T-shirts for your 5K’s to tradeshow signage and giveaways, corporate gifts for your employees, and everything in between. They like to say, “If you can put your logo on it – we can make it!” This group of ladies moved to their new location: 15 S. Madison Street two years ago, but unfortunately, they opened right as Covid restrictions began, and they were not able to have a Grand Opening.

Meet the team!

Margaret von Gersdorff started Premier as a small family-run business almost 20 years ago. A Loudoun County native, she grew up in Sterling Park and was part of the first graduating class of Park View High School. After attending James Madison University and traveling with her husband Rich, they settled in western Loudoun and raised their four children in Philomont.

Margaret wanted to start a company that helped her stay involved in the community. Over the years, she has had the privilege of helping thousands of local and national companies, both big and small, reach their audience. Premier has worked with breweries, hospitals, schools, and corporate clients with the same care and attention.

Kaitlyn Ahalt visited Premier for an “interview” 17 years ago, and she has never left. Kaitlyn now is the CFO/Office Manager. Premier is her second family. Growing up in Loudoun, she also started her family here and has deep roots in the area.

Megan Doak, the newest member of the PPP Team, has been with the company since last summer and is quickly becoming very knowledgeable in all the wonderful products and services they offer.

If you call or stop into the office, this team will personally make sure to take care of your promo needs.

Say hello to the ladies and let them become your “go-to” supplier for any custom orders you may have.