Thomas Allen Mitchell 60 of Boyce, Virginia was born on July 31st,1961 in Leesburg, VA, to the late Homer Stephenson Mitchell and Betty Helen Mitchell. He is survived by his sisters Susan Payne (Larry) Winchester, Virginia, Deborah Ryan (C.T.) Marshall, Virginia, Carolyn Mitchell (George) Front Royal, Virginia and Betty Atchison (Mike) Winchester, Virginia. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and many great friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Boyce Volunteer Fire and Rescue.