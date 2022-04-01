StoneSprings Hospital Center held a ribbon-cutting March 3 to celebrate the opening of a new ambulatory surgery center on its campus. Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center will provide high-quality outpatient care for orthopedic patients and fulfill a need for dedicated orthopedic surgical space in the growing community.

The surgery center occupies the site of StoneSprings Hospital’s former freestanding emergency room at 24570 Medical Drive Sterling, VA 20166. The 18,630-square-foot, $6.8 million center is jointly owned by 16 physician partners and features environmentally conscious design and construction. Surgeries at the facility are scheduled to begin immediately.

The center provides surgical services for general orthopedics, total joint replacement, and spinal procedures. Amenities include two advanced operating rooms, the latest in patient safety technology, private recovery rooms, and a spacious waiting area.

The ambulatory surgery center enjoys close proximity to StoneSprings’ full-service hospital, so patients can feel confident they are at a facility with all of the services and amenities they need for a comfortable recovery.

StoneSprings Hospital Center has distinguished itself by providing advanced care and treatment options for orthopedic and spine conditions. The hospital itself has invested in state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technologies, attracting top board-certified specialists in orthopedics, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, and neurosurgery.

“Today, we celebrate this investment in our community,” said Nathan Vooys, StoneSprings Hospital Center chief executive officer. “With a new ambulatory surgery center right here, in the heart of the growing Route 50 corridor, patients have a convenient and cost-effective environment for orthopedic care close to home.”