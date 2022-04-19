This chicken dish is fabulous warm or room temperature and one of our family favorites for picnic suppers in the garden – it’s coming, the daffodils tell us so.

Peruvian Chicken with Green Sauce

Serves 8

16 chicken drumsticks

2 limes, juice and zest

2 ounces Tamari sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)

2 ounces white vinegar

1 teaspoons salt

1 cup chopped onion

1-2 cloves of garlic, or to taste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cumin powder

2 tablespoons chili powder

3 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon avocado oil

2-3 tablespoons water

1-2 tablespoons of oil for brushing the chicken after it is cooked

Lime wedges and cumin seeds* for serving

Combine all of the marinade ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

Pour marinade over the chicken drumsticks in a baking dish or zip lock bag

Marinade the chicken in the refrigerator for 24 hours

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on a foil lined rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 40 minute or until cooked through and golden brown. This chicken can also be done on a medium high grill about 25- 30 minutes – turning 2-3 times, watch for burning

Transfer the chicken to a platter and brush the chicken with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with a few cumin seeds, serve with the green sauce and lime wedges

*Cumin seeds can be found in most grocery stores with a international section

Green Sauce

Makes about 1 ½ cups

½ of a whole Jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed

4 tablespoons fresh chives chopped

2 cups cilantro leaves

2 limes – juice and zest

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 ounces grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup mayonnaise

Put everything into a blender and blend until well combined and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve