This chicken dish is fabulous warm or room temperature and one of our family favorites for picnic suppers in the garden – it’s coming, the daffodils tell us so.
Peruvian Chicken with Green Sauce
Serves 8
16 chicken drumsticks
2 limes, juice and zest
2 ounces Tamari sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)
2 ounces white vinegar
1 teaspoons salt
1 cup chopped onion
1-2 cloves of garlic, or to taste
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons cumin powder
2 tablespoons chili powder
3 tablespoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon avocado oil
2-3 tablespoons water
1-2 tablespoons of oil for brushing the chicken after it is cooked
Lime wedges and cumin seeds* for serving
Combine all of the marinade ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
Pour marinade over the chicken drumsticks in a baking dish or zip lock bag
Marinade the chicken in the refrigerator for 24 hours
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Remove the chicken from the marinade and place on a foil lined rimmed baking sheet and roast for about 40 minute or until cooked through and golden brown. This chicken can also be done on a medium high grill about 25- 30 minutes – turning 2-3 times, watch for burning
Transfer the chicken to a platter and brush the chicken with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with a few cumin seeds, serve with the green sauce and lime wedges
*Cumin seeds can be found in most grocery stores with a international section
Green Sauce
Makes about 1 ½ cups
½ of a whole Jalapeno, ribs and seeds removed
4 tablespoons fresh chives chopped
2 cups cilantro leaves
2 limes – juice and zest
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 ounces grated parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup mayonnaise
Put everything into a blender and blend until well combined and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve