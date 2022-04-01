Salamander Hotels & Resorts has appointed David Mars as General Manager of its Forbes Five Star property, Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia.

An experienced leader within luxury hospitality, Mars joins Salamander Resort & Spa from the property’s sister resort, The Henderson, a Salamander Resort located in Destin, FL.

“I have had the pleasure of working with David since 2018, and his leadership and embrace of Salamander’s core values has led to extraordinary success” said John Speers, Vice President of Operations, Salamander Hotels & Resorts. “His arrival will further elevate the resort’s Five-Star service and amenities and continue to compete against the best properties in the world.”

Owned by renowned business leader Sheila Johnson, the acclaimed Salamander Resort & Spa is located on 340 picturesque acres in the historic village of Middleburg. The 168-room, Forbes Five-Star-rated resort is renowned for its superior service, horse country-inspired design, luxurious accommodations, lavish spa, exceptional dining, and one of the nation’s finest equestrian centers.

Mars began his career in the front office at the Four Seasons Aviara in Carlsbad, CA. Before joining Salamander, he spent over eight years with Montage Hotels & Resorts, including serving as general manager at Spanish Peaks in Big Sky, Montana. Previously, he was the resort manager at the Forbes Five Star, Montage Deer Valley in Park City, UT, and the rooms executive at the Five Star, Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. He has also served as director of operations for the Five Star SKYLOFTS and Signature, both at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey within the Salamander Hotels & Resorts brand,” said Mars. “I look forward to working closely with the entire team at Salamander Resort & Spa and continuing to distinguish this property with its warm and friendly service and experience for visitors.”

David will be joined in Middleburg by his wife Nicole and their two children, Maddie and Christopher.

For more information about Salamander Resort & Spa, visit www.SalamanderResort.com or call 844-303-2723.