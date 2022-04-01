The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association (VPHA) recently held a reception honoring its Leadership Donors who contributed to its 25th Anniversary campaign. The reception was held at the historic c. 1801 Rector House in Atoka, VA.

C. Dulany Morison, Board Chair, and Alexander M. Nance, VPHA Executive Director, publicly recognized VPHA’s major donors and thanked them for supporting VPHA’s mission of teaching local history and working to preserve the historic landscape of the five-county Heritage Area.

Morison unveiled an engraved plaque listing the 25th Anniversary Leadership donors and described efforts to renovate the organization’s headquarters at the historic Rector House into a premier orientation and interpretive center for the Heritage Area.

Attendees shared an evening of camaraderie and appreciation for the history of the Rector House. They were given a tour of the historic home, including recently installed educational panels describing the history of the house and the Heritage Area as a whole.

The mission of the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association is preservation through education — to educate about the history of, and advocate for, the preservation of the extraordinary historic landscape, culture, and scenery in the Northern Virginia Piedmont for future generations to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.piedmontheritage.org.