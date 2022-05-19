Foxcroft is excited to offer a week-long equestrian residential camp this summer. This program is designed to further a girl’s riding skills while also providing her with knowledge of fundamental horsemanship. Riders will receive mounted instruction based on the tenets of hunter seat equitation and horsemanship seminars on topics such as bandaging, braiding, clipping, nutrition, show prep, and the like.

Open to riders preparing to enter the 8th-11th grade in the fall of 2022 and who are interested in exploring attending Foxcroft School as a student during their high school years, this June 26-July 1 program is designed for riders who have prior experience riding at a level of walk-trot-canter or above.

Space is limited and previous riding experience is required. Contact Chief Operating Officer Deborah Anderson (deborah.anderson@foxcroft.org) for more information and application materials.