As proclaimed by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, the week of April 10 – 16, 2022 is designated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Throughout the week, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Animal Services will join forces to honor our local 911 call-takers, dispatchers, and communications professionals.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is observed annually during the second week of April and celebrates the men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

Across the nation in times of intense personal crisis and community-wide disasters, the first access point for those seeking all classes of emergency services is 911. Public safety communicators who receive these calls are the first and single point of contact for persons seeking immediate relief during an emergency and often mean the difference between life and death.

The importance of celebrating the hard work of these dedicated professionals is immeasurable. Please follow us on social media throughout the week using the hashtags #HeadsetHeroes and #NPSTW2022 as we recognize public safety telecommunications personnel from the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Animal Services for their service and dedication to our community.