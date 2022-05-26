THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: Community Newspapers: The Struggle and Value Are Real, Middleburg Annexation Proposals Facts vs. The Fiction, Middleburg Safeway celebrates renovation, Appleton Campbell Receives 2022 President’s Award from Carrier, Earns Honors as Outstanding Dealer, Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association offers “‘Fiery Trials’ of Bel Air During the Civil War”, Mature tree preservation secrets, 4-H’ers Learning to Become Entrepreneurs, 100WOMENSTRONG awards grants to Local Non-Profits, Big Things Happening at Land Trust of Virginia, Steeplechasing Stars at Glenwood and Great Meadow, Goose Creek Association Awards, Middleburg Humain Fondation Denim & Diamonds Gala, 2022 Virginia Gold Cup, Middleburg Hunt Point-to-Point, Art in the Burg, Wakefield Sophomore to Attend Summer Residential, Governor’s School, Foxcroft School Junior Helen Ventikos Awarded Prestigious National Gold Medal in Scholastic Art & Writing Award Contest, Why stretch? and much much More!

View the Middleburg Eccentric May 2022 Print Edition

with Online Reader or Download.