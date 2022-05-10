Salamander Resort & Spa, the luxury Virginia property owned by Sheila Johnson, was today awarded two prestigious Five-Star Ratings by the Forbes Travel Guide. The resort’s Salamander Spa received the coveted honor for the first time, making it the only Five-Star spa in Virginia, while the 168-room property received the lodging distinction for the fourth consecutive year, placing it among the most iconic and revered properties worldwide.

The gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, the Forbes Five-Star ratings are based on professional, anonymous inspections. There are only 63 properties worldwide with Five-Star ratings for both lodging and spa, and just 30 in the United States.

“I am so incredibly proud and humbled to receive 10 stars from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Johnson, Resort Owner and Founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts. “Maintaining our unique style of thoughtful, warm and caring service, and a creative approach to the guest experience is something we pride ourselves on, particularly through the unprecedented times we’ve all recently faced and especially in a spa environment. I am so grateful to our entire team of service professionals who strive to exceed our guests’ expectations on a daily basis. They have truly earned these ratings.”

Since its highly-anticipated grand opening in August 2013, Salamander Resort & Spa has received worldwide plaudits, and also become a community gathering point and executive retreat for the Washington, DC., Virginia and Maryland area. Under the guidance of General Manager David Mars, the resort continues its leadership as one of the foremost luxury destination resorts in the country.

“Congratulations to Salamander Resort & Spa – what a remarkable achievement and development for the Commonwealth. Thanks to businesses like the Salamander Resort & Spa, Virginia is an amazing destination to visit, relax, and live,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Located on 340 picturesque acres in the storied village of Middleburg – the heart of Virginia’s famed horse and wine country – the resort is only 35 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. Designed to blend into the surrounding rolling countryside, Salamander Resort & Spa draws its architectural inspiration from Johnson’s nearby farm. It offers a series of immersive experiences unique to the area, including Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, a Cooking Studio and Culinary Garden, a tree-top zip line tour, and a 22-stall equestrian center with riding arena. The resort is also developing Residences at Salamander, which offers 49 luxury, built-for-sale homes within a pristine landscape.