This year, 100WomenStrong is giving $475,000 to 42 nonprofits headquartered or providing services in Loudoun County, bringing their total funding to Loudoun County nonprofits to $3,593,391 million since 2009. The group has reverted to its normal grant-giving cycle of once per year after pivoting in 2020 to COVID-19 emergency grants. COVID emergency grants were designed to meet the immediate essential and emergency needs of Loudoun County residents. During the pandemic, the organization gave more than $760,000 in 10 monthly rounds of funding and, in addition, created the “Pay it Forward” Direct Assistance loan program, which continues to offer help to area residents to cover basic expenses.

Many of the nonprofit organizations’ 2022 grants are in support of affordable-housing initiatives because safe and affordable housing is an element of economic stability, which is one of the main Social Determinants of Health. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), housing instability can encompass the inability to pay rent, overcrowding or spending the majority of your income (more than 30%) on housing. These experiences can negatively affect physical and mental health.

“The founding members of 100WomenStrong understood the crucial role that safe and stable housing has in our ability to live healthy and productive lives, so it is built into our core mission,” said Kirsten Langhorne, chair of 100WomenStrong’s affordable housing committee. “It has been proven that even short-term housing challenges can create poor health outcomes and stress and that those who face chronic homelessness have higher rates of physical and mental health issues than the general public.

“Before the pandemic, we had the opportunity to fund several shelter-oriented programs, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many more of our neighbors out of stable housing,” Langhorne continued. “It is incumbent upon our community to do all we can to stabilize housing because we also know that unstable housing can affect the health of a neighborhood and community. With our focus this year on mental health and housing, we hope to alleviate some of the pressing issues that many in Loudoun County face right now. We also are so thankful we can support the wonderful organizations working hard to help our neighbors stay in their homes or find other safe housing solutions.”

The 2022 100WomenStrong grants are as follows:

A Farm Less Ordinary – $10,000

A Place to Be – $15,000

Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters (BRAWS) – $15,000

Capital Caring Health – $7,500

Center for Adoption Support and Education – $10,000

Crossroads Jobs – $10,000

Dulles South Soup Kitchen – $20,000

Every Citizen Has Opportunities (ECHO) – $15,000

FAMIL – $10,000

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health – $10,500

Good Shepherd Alliance – $5,000

Healthworks – $25,000

Heeling House – $4,000

INMED Partnerships for Children – $12,000

Insight Memory Care – $10,000

JK Community Farm – $6,500

Just Neighbors – $10,000

Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS) – $20,000

Leonard W. Kidd American Legion Post 2001 – $10,000

Loudoun Cares – $10,000

Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls – $1,000

Loudoun Hunger Relief – $15,000

Loudoun Literacy Council – $13,000

Loudoun Serenity House – $20,000

Love, KK – $2,500

Mobile Hope – $13,000

Northern Virginia Family Service – $10,000

Pathway Homes – $10,000

Ryan Bartel Foundation – $10,000

SCAN of Northern Virginia – $13,000

Seven Loaves Services, Inc. – $15,000

Shelter House Inc. – $15,000

The Arc of Loudoun – $16,000

The Chris Atwood Foundation – $6,500

The New AG School – $6,000

The Fenwick Foundation – $10,000

The Step Sisters – $4,000

Veterans Moving Forward – $5,000

Volunteers of America, Chesapeake & Carolinas – $12,000

Windy Hill Foundation – $7,500

Women Giving Back – $15,000

Youth For Tomorrow – $20,000

John Wolff, 100WomenStrong treasurer, has been an active member for more than six years and has been involved with local nonprofits for more than 25 years. Being the treasurer for 100WomenStrong is one of his favorite roles among the many that he holds as a business owner, restauranteur and venture owner.

“I have enjoyed watching the real impact that our grants make right here in Loudoun County,” Wolff said. “I can see that impact every day through the nonprofits that can help more people in Loudoun County with our funding.

“This year is especially gratifying because our total funding now is more than $3,500,000 – an incredible milestone for us and one we are very proud of,” he continued.

About 100WomenStrong

Formed in 2008, 100WomenStrong is a group of concerned philanthropists seeking to strategically invest in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents. They are committed to improving the quality of life for residents of Loudoun County, Virginia, through strategic grants to non-profits working in the areas of shelter, health, hunger and education. Members of 100WomenStrong connect and collaborate to leverage their philanthropic resources as a component fund of the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

For more information about 100WomenStrong, visit www.OneHundredWomenStrong.org