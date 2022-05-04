The Bryant family, long-time supporters of Windy Hill and its mission to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing, have offered the Foundation 32 acres of land. “We are pleased to announce that the Bryant family has offered Windy Hill 32 acres of land just West of Middleburg,” said Bob Dale, Executive Director of Windy Hill Foundation. “This land will allow us to further our mission of providing affordable housing in Loudoun and Fauquier Counties. The exceptional generosity of the Bryant family is greatly appreciated and will improve the lives of many people in the years to come.”

Windy Hill Foundation is entering into a study period and participating in preliminary public information sessions hosted by the Town of Middleburg to determine the most appropriate use of the land. Mr. Dale noted, “We will be working closely with the Town of Middleburg, Loudoun County, neighbors, and community partners to gauge our ability to build architecturally- and environmentally appropriate housing at a scale that fits the Town’s comprehensive plan. Windy Hill is committed to keeping much of the land open and protected while filling a critical need for more affordable housing for those who work and live in the area.”

Windy Hill Foundation provides safe, decent, and affordable housing to low- and lower-income families and the older adults in Loudoun and Fauquier Counties and encourages self-improvement and self-sufficiency among our residents.

###

For more information:

Bob Dale, Executive Director

540-687-3997

Bob@windyhillfoundation.org