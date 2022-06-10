This year, 100WomenStrong is giving $475,000 to 42 nonprofits headquartered or providing services in Loudoun County, bringing their total funding to Loudoun County nonprofits to $3,593,391 million since 2009. The group has reverted to its normal grant-giving cycle of once per year after pivoting in 2020 to COVID-19 emergency grants. COVID emergency grants were designed to meet the immediate essential and emergency needs of Loudoun County residents. During the pandemic, the organization gave more than $760,000 in 10 monthly rounds of funding and, in addition, created the “Pay it Forward” Direct Assistance loan program, which continues to offer help to area residents to cover basic expenses.

Many of the nonprofit organizations’ 2022 grants are in support of affordable-housing initiatives because safe and affordable housing is an element of economic stability, which is one of the main Social Determinants of Health. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), housing instability can encompass the inability to pay rent, overcrowding or spending the majority of your income (more than 30%) on housing. These experiences can negatively affect physical and mental health.

“The founding members of 100WomenStrong understood the crucial role that safe and stable housing has in our ability to live healthy and productive lives, so it is built into our core mission,” said Kirsten Langhorne, chair of 100WomenStrong’s affordable housing committee. “It has been proven that even short-term housing challenges can create poor health outcomes and stress and that those who face chronic homelessness have higher rates of physical and mental health issues than the general public.

“Before the pandemic, we had the opportunity to fund several shelter-oriented programs, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many more of our neighbors out of stable housing,” Langhorne continued. “It is incumbent upon our community to do all we can to stabilize housing because we also know that unstable housing can affect the health of a neighborhood and community. With our focus this year on mental health and housing, we hope to alleviate some of the pressing issues that many in Loudoun County face right now. We also are so thankful we can support the wonderful organizations working hard to help our neighbors stay in their homes or find other safe housing solutions.”

The 2022 100WomenStrong grants are as follows:

• A Farm Less Ordinary – $10,000

• A Place to Be – $15,000

• Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters (BRAWS) – $15,000

• Capital Caring Health – $7,500

• Center for Adoption Support and Education – $10,000

• Crossroads Jobs – $10,000

• Dulles South Soup Kitchen – $20,000

• Every Citizen Has Opportunities (ECHO) – $15,000

•FAMIL – $10,000

• Friends of Loudoun Mental Health – $10,500

• Good Shepherd Alliance – $5,000

• Healthworks – $25,000

• Heeling House – $4,000

• INMED Partnerships for Children – $12,000

• Insight Memory Care – $10,000

• JK Community Farm – $6,500

• Just Neighbors – $10,000

• Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS) – $20,000

• Leonard W. Kidd American Legion Post 2001 – $10,000

• Loudoun Cares – $10,000

• Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls – $1,000

• Loudoun Hunger Relief – $15,000

• Loudoun Literacy Council – $13,000

• Loudoun Serenity House – $20,000

• Love, KK – $2,500

• Mobile Hope – $13,000

• Northern Virginia Family Service – $10,000

• Pathway Homes – $10,000

• Ryan Bartel Foundation – $10,000

• SCAN of Northern Virginia – $13,000

• Seven Loaves Services, Inc. – $15,000

• Shelter House Inc. – $15,000

• The Arc of Loudoun – $16,000

• The Chris Atwood Foundation – $6,500

• The New AG School – $6,000

• The Fenwick Foundation – $10,000

• The Step Sisters – $4,000

• Veterans Moving Forward – $5,000

• Volunteers of America, Chesapeake & Carolinas – $12,000

• Windy Hill Foundation – $7,500

• Women Giving Back – $15,000

• Youth For Tomorrow – $20,000

John Wolff, 100WomenStrong treasurer, has been an active member for more than six years and has been involved with local nonprofits for more than 25 years. Being the treasurer for 100WomenStrong is one of his favorite roles among the many that he holds as a business owner, restauranteur and venture owner.

“I have enjoyed watching the real impact that our grants make right here in Loudoun County,” Wolff said. “I can see that impact every day through the nonprofits that can help more people in Loudoun County with our funding.

“This year is especially gratifying because our total funding now is more than $3,500,000 – an incredible milestone for us and one we are very proud of,” he continued.