Appleton Campbell is a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award from Carrier for the eighth year in a row. This award recognizes outstanding dealers in the heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

One of Carriers highest honors for its dealers, The President’s Award, is given to Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who achieve excellence in product promotions and deliver superior customer satisfaction. Appleton Campbell is one of the seven recipients in the state of Virginia to be awarded.

Recipients of this award demonstrate the very best in operational excellence, business effectiveness and the delivery of cutting-edge technology and service to its customers.

Appleton Campbell demonstrates technical expertise, while also serving as a leader in promoting the Carrier brand and raising the standard of equipment sales. This company exemplifies service excellence and provides exceptional customer care.

Appleton Campbell began in 1976, is locally owned and operated, and is proud to serve its customers with quality HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical repairs and replacements with honesty, integrity, and experience.

“The 2022 Carrier President’s Award recipients exemplify excellence in the industry by consistently providing customers with exceptional service,” said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. “These companies demonstrate how HVAC businesses can thrive in any region and are leaders in their communities. Being names as a President’s Award recipient amplifies the impact that these businesses have made on the industry. They are a model for other Carrier dealers to follow.”

The President’s Award is designed to encourage Carrier dealers to objectively review their businesses and to reward dealers who have excelled in customer satisfaction. This award presents the opportunity for recipients to serve as role models, share best practices and offer peer mentoring to help cultivate excellence across Carrier’s independent dealer network.

Mike Appleton, President of Appleton Campbell stated “I am thankful and appreciative for our customers, employees and vendors as we celebrate forty-six years in business together.”

To learn more about Appleton Campbell please visit appletoncampbell.com