Safeway unveiled extensive renovations to its Middleburg store in Middleburg, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 20. Town of Middleburg’s Vice Mayor Peter Leonard-Morgan joined Safeway leaders and store staff for a celebration, which was also include live music, free gifts, and refreshments.

Safeway has a long and proud history of being a supportive member of the communities it serves. As part of the May 20 ribbon-cutting celebration, Safeway presented donations to Seven Loaves Services food pantry and the Middleburg Humane Foundation.

“We are pleased to share the numerous renovations we’ve made to enhance our Middleburg store,” said Jim Perkins, Safeway Mid-Atlantic Division President. “We have added new features and expanded our selections in multiple departments to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable for our Middleburg neighbors.”

Numerous departments have been upgraded, including:

Safeway’s deli department has expanded its selection of ready-to-go prepared meals, its specialty cheese, and its fresh sliced meats and cheeses.

The meat department has added new cases featuring a variety of organic and natural chicken, as well as a wide array of beef selections from which to choose, including choice beef, grass-fed beef, natural beef, and organic beef.

The seafood department has added a new refrigerated grab & go seafood case with crab meat, smoked fish, and more.

An expanded selection of fresh cut fruits and vegetables has been added to the produce department, now showcasing over 150 organic items.

The expanded juice section features more than 100 different varieties of premium juices and beverages, including Kombucha, specialty juices and juice shots, with additional healthy alternatives and soy offerings.

The Safeway Pharmacy has specially trained pharmacists who are available to fill prescriptions, administer immunizations (including COVID-19 vaccines, travel vaccines and flu shots), and consult with patients about their specific health conditions, including medication administration for behavioral health medications. The store’s pharmacy also offers prescription delivery by mail and same day delivery.

And finally, Safeway’s floral department features top quality fresh cut flowers, seasonal bouquets, and assorted blooming varieties of plants, orchids, and more, as well as in-house floral designers who will create custom arrangements.

The Middleburg Safeway, under the supervision of Store Director John Hill, will continue to operate from 5 am until midnight seven days a week as well as offer time-saving amenities such as DriveUp & Go curbside pickup.