On Sunday, Oct. 2, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 37018 Glendale Street in Purcellville, is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animals as part of the Feast of St. Francis with a special outdoor service at 9:30 a.m. The community is invited to bring any size animal- furry, squirmy, scaly or feathery.

This annual event is an opportunity for church members and community friends to remember St. Francis’ devotion to God’s creatures and bless those that are such a blessing to us.

Please be sure that small animals are in a proper carrier and that large or aggressive animals are properly restrained. In case of rain, the Blessing of the Animals will be canceled, but there will be a service of Morning Prayer indoors.