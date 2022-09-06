Twenty-two years ago, The Middleburg Community Center recognized annual donors who contributed over $500 with a beautiful wood bird house that was a miniature model of the MCC. There happened to be an excess of birdhouses unclaimed needing a home. Local business owner and board member Tutti Perricone of Backstreet Catering suggested – why not have local artists paint the plain bird houses and auction the pieces off as a fundraiser for the Center? The idea stuck like super glue, and we have been successfully running the Art Auction every other year for 20 years straight.

That being said, we cordially invite you to our upcoming auction on 9/10 for the 10th Art Auction Fundraiser! We hope you can join us for an evening of local artists and their art up for auction, cocktails, incredible hors d’oeuvres by the one and only Back Street Catering, live music, and more. The Middleburg Community Center Art Auction is a fundraiser for general operations, program development, and community events. The MCC has operated as a nonprofit organization for 74+ years in the heart of Middleburg, VA, relying 100% on donations to keep its doors open – as MCC does not receive funding from the county, state, or federal government.

All pieces were personally created by 35 local artists who donated their time and talents to benefit the Middleburg Community Center. We are so grateful for their contribution, talent, and generosity. The two auction item variations available that will be up for purchase are a vintage roof slate from our very roof or a wood end table. Just think, you could own your piece of the Middleburg Community Center.

Are you unable to attend the auction in person? Not a problem. The bidding begins online Friday, September 9th at noon and ends Saturday, September 10th at 9:00 pm. Everything will be available through an online auction platform, so attendance is not required to win an item in person. https://middleburgcommunitycenter.betterworld.org/auctions/middleburg-community-center-art .

We are also thankful for the new neighbors and visitors who have made Middleburg their home. For those of you who are newer to the area and may not know the history of the MCC- In the mid-1940s, a group of civic-minded citizens came together to make Mrs. Howell E. Jackson’s dream come to fruition: to make Middleburg the social hub of Loudoun and Fauquier County. To this day, Middleburg Community center’s mission is to offer a gathering place for cultural, educational, and social activities to enrich the lives within our community. As one of Loudoun County’s oldest nonprofits, we rely 100% on private donations to keep our doors open. We work with over 70 local nonprofits and businesses to make all our community events and programs possible. We hope to share the love of community and art with you over cocktails Saturday, September 10th at 6:30 pm in celebration of the 10th Art Auction Fundraiser!

Please RSVP online at: https://mcc_auction.eventbrite.com