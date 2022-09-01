THIS MONTH IN THE ECCENTRIC: Middleburg Community Center 10th Running Art Auction Fundraiser, Annexation Disinformation: Correcting the Record, Middleburg United Methodist Church Welcomes New Pastor, Middleburg is getting ready for its second 1000 Miglia, Leading Clay Shooter Brad Kidd comes to Upperville to coach, The Upperville Trinity Church’s thrift shop reopens with a new name and look, BOWA Welcomes Newest Middleburg Project Leader, Spotted Lanternfly in Loudoun County, Middleburg’s National Night out, and much more!

View the Middleburg Eccentric August 2022 Print Edition

with Online Reader or Download.