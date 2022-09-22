Cloverleaf Equine Center, formerly the Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program (NVTRP), will hold its 16th annual Polo Classic on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Great Meadow in The Plains, VA. Gates open at Noon.

Guests will be treated to an afternoon of polo, live and silent auctions, music, drinks and dining in the heart of Virginia’s picturesque hunt and wine country. The event will benefit Cloverleaf’s mission to provide equine-assisted services to children and adults with disabilities, youth-at-risk, military service personnel and their families. All proceeds are used to subsidize lessons for Cloverleaf clients and assist with general operations at the farm.

Now that we are moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, Cloverleaf Equine Center is excited to welcome back a more robust individual ticketing section to this year’s event. Renamed the “Goalside Party”, ticket holders will be treated to a spacious, tented seating and lounge area located along the west end of the polo arena. Guests receive a personal charcuterie and dessert box, gourmet boxed lunch and an open bar, including beer, wine and a signature cocktail.

Special events include music by local band, 2MB; the Color Guard of St. Andrew’s Society of Washington, DC accompanied by Cloverleaf military riders; and Cloverleaf clients participating in a halftime quadrille – a choreographed drill pattern on horseback set to music.

This year, we are honored to have the NFL’s Vernon Davis serve as the hat contest judge, a longtime polo tradition of displaying your finest headware.

Cloverleaf board members Will Thomas, Vice President at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and Sherrie Beckstead, partner at Liljenquist & Beckstead Jewelers, return to co-chair the event, and will be joined again this year by honorary co-chair and respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sheila C. Johnson.

Many individuals and local businesses donated more than 100 items to this year’s live and online silent auctions, including weekend getaways, golf packages, restaurant gift certificates, autographed sports memorabilia and more.

A special thank you to the lead 2022 Polo Classic sponsors: Salamander Resort & Spa, Crescent Cities Charities, ITCON, Deloitte, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, and the Sherrie & Sid Beckstead Trust.